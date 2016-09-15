Programul și televizările etapei a 11-a a Ligii 1 Orange. Vezi când joacă Pandurii

ISB și LPF au stabilit programul și televizările etapei a 11-a a Campionatului Național Liga 1 Orange:
Vineri, 30 septembrie
18.00 CSMS IAȘI – POLI TIMIȘOARA LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
20.30 ASA TG MUREȘ – CFR CLUJ LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
Sâmbătă, 1 octombrie
18.00 GAZ METAN MEDIAȘ – FC VOLUNTARI LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
20.30 FC BOTOȘANI – DINAMO BUCUREȘTI LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
Duminică, 2 octombrie
18.00 FC VIITORUL – ASTRA GIURGIU LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
20.30 FC STEAUA BUCUREȘTI – CS U CRAIOVA LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.
Luni, 3 octombrie
20.30 CONCORDIA CHIAJNA – PANDURII TG JIU LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT.